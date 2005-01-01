Digital Commonwealth

Toggle navigation
Topic
Demonstrations
18
Student movements
13
Hare Krishnas
11
Saris
8
Anti-war demonstrations
5
Conversation
5
Harvard Stadium
5
Harvard University
5
Place
United States
20
Massachusetts
19
Cambridge
13
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
13
Middlesex (county)
13
Boston
5
Suffolk (county)
5
New York
1
Format
Photographs
30
Film/Video
1
Prints
1
Audio recordings (nonmusical)
1
Available to use
Creative Commons license
13
Date
Date range begin
–
Date range end
Current results range from
1969
to
1980
View distribution
Unknown
1
Collection
Press Photography from the Brearley Collection
13
Diana Henry Mara Collection, ca. 1930-2012
11
Jeff Albertson Photograph Collection, ca. 1966-2005
5
American Archive of Public Broadcasting Collection
2
James Baker Free Spirit Press Collection, 1969-2005 (bulk 1969-1974)
1
Institution
Special Collections and University Archives, University of Massachusetts Amherst Libraries
17
Boston Public Library
13
KOCE/PBS SoCal
1
WGBH
1
hare krishna
Search Results
1.
Hare Krishna troupe
2.
Hare Krishna women
3.
Hare Krishna devotees
4.
Hare Krishna woman with cymbals
5.
Two Hare Krishna devotees chanting
6.
Saris of the Hare Krishna women
7.
Hare Krishna monk with a businessman
8.
Hare Krishna devotees on the move
9.
Pantechnicon; Ted Patrick: Hare Krishna Deprogramming
10.
Hare Krishna leader in New York City
11.
Hare Krishna female proselytizer and subject, NYC
12.
Hare Krishnas on the street in New York City
13.
Free Spirit Press crew seated outside bus with Hare Krishna devotee
14.
Anti-war rally at Soldier's Field, Harvard University: Hare Krishna dancing and chanting
15.
Anti-war rally at Soldier's Field, Harvard University: Hare Krishna dancing and chanting
16.
Anti-war rally at Soldier's Field, Harvard University: Hare Krishna dancing and chanting
17.
Anti-war rally at Soldier's Field, Harvard University: Hare Krishna dancing and chanting
18.
Anti-war rally at Soldier's Field, Harvard University: Hare Krishna dancing and chanting
19.
Newscheck; 432
20.
Two women dancing outside in a park
21.
A woman and man singing and playing finger cymbals outside
22.
A woman playing finger symbols with spectators in the background
23.
A woman singing outside with spectators in the background
24.
A woman talking and holding a stack of pamphlets of A.C. Bhaktivedanta essays
25.
A woman talking to and handing a pamphlet of A.C. Bhaktivedanta essays to a man
26.
A woman talking with a man and holding a stack of pamphlets of A.C. Bhaktivedanta essays
27.
A woman talking with a man and holding a stack of pamphlets of A.C. Bhaktivedanta essays
28.
A woman talking with a man and holding a stack of pamphlets of A.C. Bhaktivedanta essays
29.
A woman with a scarf wrapped around her and holding her arms open wide
30.
A woman with a scarf wrapped around her and holding her arms open wide
31.
A woman with her hair pulled up and smiling
32.
A woman with her hair pulled up and smiling
